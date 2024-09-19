Amid allegations and counter-allegations of BJP's proxy candidates in Kashmir Valley, Congress on Thursday said that the real face of Lok Sabha member from Baramulla Engineer Rashid has been exposed before the masses.

Taking a cue from Awami Itihad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid's recent interview in which he stated that his party's doors are open for all political parties including BJP, Congress said that the "cat is out of the box".

"No there is no doubt that Engineer Rashid is dancing to the tunes of the BJP", senior Congress leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Parmodh Tiwari said.

"It is an open secret that there is a secret understanding between Engineer Rashid and BJP to divide opposition votes", he said and questioned, "Why Engineer Rashid was released at this point in time ?".

Tiwari, however, exuded confidence that despite such deceitful tactics, the BJP is not in a race or in a position to form government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tihar Jail turned into a training centre

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Chief referred to Tihar Jail as a "training centre" where people are trained to divide others, rather than a place for rehabilitation. This comment was made in the context of the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir also expressed his thoughts on Jamaat-e-Islami's decision to participate in the elections, suggesting that it may not be a self-motivated decision, but rather influenced by government pressure or compulsion. He noted that Congress has always welcomed those who want to participate in democratic processes.

Regarding the release of Engineer Rashid, Mir questioned the timing, implying it may be politically motivated. He emphasized that people will respond accordingly if they perceive the decision as such.

Restoring statehood is a priority of Cong party

"As Congress leader, I assure you that our first priority is to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. We will stop the installation of smart meters and ensure that the state's resources are protected for its people", he said.

Tiwari said Congress has always granted rights to Jammu and Kashmir's people. "Our top priority is restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. We had urged the BJP to grant statehood before elections, but their intention to loot national resources through the LG is clear", he said.

He further said that the next government will be an NC-Congress alliance, and we will ensure Jammu and Kashmir's dignity and rights are restored.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing unprecedented exploitation under the current regime. Those in power are brazenly looting the state's resources, awarding even petty contracts to outsiders who are close associates of Amit Shah. This blatant exploitation is happening through the Lieutenant Governor, treating Jammu and Kashmir as a colony to plunder its natural resources" he said.

"Historically, the Congress party has always stood for the rights of Jammu and Kashmir. Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru granted full-fledged statehood to J&K, and Indira Gandhi did the same for neighboring Himachal Pradesh. However, the BJP has snatched away this right, downgrading J&K to a Union Territory on August 5, 2019", he said.

The BJP's intentions are clear - they want to rule J&K indirectly by keeping it as a UT. The Solicitor General has refused to provide a timeline for restoring statehood. It's high time for the people of J&K to respond to those who have degraded their status and taken away their basic rights.

"Terrorism has risen in J&K, even in peaceful regions like Jammu, Poonch, and Rajouri. The BJP's inability to control this situation is alarming. We urge the people to hold them accountable", he said.