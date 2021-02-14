February 14th is considered as the black day in Indian history due to the Pulwama attack which took place on this day in 2019 leaving the country in shock.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad. The CRPF men were travelling in a bus, part of a convoy of over a thousand security personnel when an explosive-laden SUV rammed into the bus and exploded.

The incident took place at 3:15 pm on February 14, when a car laden with explosives rammed into the bus carrying security personnel.

India will never forget their service to the nation: Tributes pour in

On the second anniversary, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to the security personnel killed in the terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and said their sacrifice would not be forgotten by the people of India.

"I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice," Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday paid homage and tweeted, "I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack," he tweeted.

Of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the attack, 12 were from Uttar Pradesh, five from Rajasthan and four from Punjab. They were part of a convoy of 78 vehicles transporting more than 2500 personnel from Jammu to Srinagar on National Highway 44.

Remembering the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the attack: