Delhi will continue to unlock from Monday with all public activities allowed. Markets which were allowed to open last week following odd-even rules, now will not need to follow the rule and all shops will be allowed to open.

Weekly markets will however be allowed to open with certain restrictions under Covid-19 management.

Apart from it, many other public activities will be allowed, however, social, religious, political gathering will remain prohibited.

Public parks, cinema halls, pubs, swimming pools, etc will remain under prohibition.

Delhi unlocks with curbs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal making the announcement on Sunday said, "Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut. From Monday many more public activities will restart in Delhi after one and a half months of lockdown. We will examine the Covid-19 situation next week and will take further decision."

Restaurants in Delhi will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announcing to unlock the national capital third straight week.

Kejriwal said Delhi's Covid situation is under control as daily cases have reduced below 200, and at present, the big concern is to improve economic situation and to prepare for possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

"We have already started preparing for the third wave but now we also have to restart economic activities too and unlock Delhi more from next week," Kejriwal said.

"From Monday, all public activities were allowed; however, there would be certain restrictions. The markets, which were allowed to open from last Monday under odd-even rules, now from next Monday all shops are allowed to open. Restaurants will be allowed to restart in the city with 50 per cent seating capacity," Kejriwla said.

While all public activities will be allowed from Monday, restrictions would continue in many other areas, including social, religious, political gathering at public places. Festival celebrations, sports activities, schools, colleges, physical coaching classes etc will remain prohibited.

Cinema, Theatres, Banquet Halls, Yoga classes, swimming pools will also be prohibited.

Private offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent employees between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Similarly, markets, individual shops, malls, restaurants etc will be allowed to function between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. only.

It would be the third week Delhi reopened in a phase wise manner. In the first phase construction and factories were allowed to open, in the second phase malls allowed to open under odd-even rules and now from Monday all public activities will be allowed in Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)