Hundreds of Congress workers on Friday staged a protest at several petrol pumps across the national capital against the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel, hitting record highs.

Several senior Congress leaders including K.C. Venugopal, former Union Minister Ajay Maken, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar participated in the protest at several locations in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Venugopal, Congress General Secretary (organisations), said, "When the UPA government was in power, tax on petrol and diesel was Rs 9.20.

Now it is Rs 32 and we demand the government to roll back the excise duty hike on petrol-diesel."He added that fuel should come under the purview of GST.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress chief rode a horse tanga on the capital's streets to mark the protest.

The Congress leaders brought the tanga to register their protest over the rise in fuel prices across the country.

The petrol price has crossed Rs 100 per litre in several parts of the country, while the diesel price also saw a massive rise as it selling over Rs 85 a litre.