World-renowned Titanfall-makers Electronic Arts (EA) Inc and Respawn Entertainment, earlier in the week, launched the new battle royale genre-based Apex Legends for PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Within a few hours, the new game garnered a record-breaking one million active players.

Vince Zampella, Respawn Entertainment CEO thanked the fans for the overwhelming response and announced to bring loads of new features and more to the Apex Legends. "Tons of things planned for @PlayApex in the future. We are also committed to listening to player feedback. We are also working on more Titanfall for later in the year (yes, I said the T word). We love being able to experiment in this crazy universe!" Zampella said on Twitter.

The stupendous success of the new game also gave way for speculations that Apex Legends may launch as a mobile game on Android and iOS to take on the popular PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. Adding credence to the rumour, PlayerUnknown the official handle of PUBG wished Respawn for the great debut and applauded for their new take on battle royale genre in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Twitter handle replied to PlayerUnknown by thanking PUBG for paving the way for battle royale game genre.

This interaction is seen as healthy competition among online gaming companies, which will greatly benefits the consumers, as rivals bring new features and quality-of-life experiences to attract more gamers.

Like the PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, Apex Legends free-to-play battle royale game. It has an unique aspect of its own. It revolves are where legendary challengers in the Titanfall universe to fight for glory, fame, and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Players can explore a growing roster of diverse characters and experience intense tactical squad play.

The concept and characters of Apex Legends are engrossing and I believe if brought to the small screens of the smartphones, it will definitely find takers on Android and iOS platforms.