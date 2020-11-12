PUBG Mobile ban in India put the battle royale world into a frenzy, but things could finally be looking up for PUBG players in India. PUBG Corp is launching a new version of the game just for India and calling it "PUBG Mobile India" that will have a legal route into the Indian shores without the China-connection.

PUBG Mobile India is going to maximise data security and even cater to local preferences. Mobile tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed that PUBG Corp is going to invest $100 million for the Indian subsidiary that will boost the Indian eSports arena and IT industry. This is just one of the few careful steps PUBG took to make sure it can distance itself from China's Tencent to make its way back into India.

Besides a generous investment, PUBG Mobile India is going to use Microsoft Azure for data management. By showing Tencent the door, Krafton and PUBG Corp. will be running the show here in India and already plans to hire 100 employees for the job.

Above all, PUBG Mobile India will comply with all norms of the Indian IT Ministry for data security, which was the primary reason behind the ban of the game in India in the first place. Going by this four-pronged strategy, it looks like PUBG Mobile is off to another good start.

Excitement is still there

With Diwali just around the corner, PUBG Mobile's unban in India is going to be the ideal gift for all the eSports champions and players alike. The excitement of the game getting unbanned in India has already set the right spirit on Twitter with cheering echoes.

TSM famous players Jonathan and Abhijeet Andhare have hinted at the game's return to India. Similarly, popular PUBG streamer Scout said he will be grinding PUBG from the coming week and he will stream for 2 hours a day.

India's big esports influencer Ocean Sharma hinted about something good cooking up, while Rishab Karanwal, member of Rakazone Gaming was more direct to say PUBG Mobile is back. Finally, Dynamo also shared his excitement in a tweet - all of which points towards PUBG Mobile's imminent launch in India sooner than later.

PUBG Mobile unban in India

Although the news of PUBG's unban in India is exciting, we cannot say it is entirely surprising. PUBG Corp has been finding different ways to overcome the ban. It was recently reported that PUBG was reportedly in talks with global cloud service providers to offer support by storing Indian users' data within the country, complying with the government's guidelines. The decision to go with a global reputed brand like Microsoft Azure is sure to remove some red flags.

A marketing campaign for PUBG's return in India was expected to happen around Diwali an we already see major streamers talk about the game, so that's another point off the checklist.