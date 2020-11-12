PUBG Mobile India has been officially launched in India by PUBG Corporation as the new version specifically designed for Indian users.

As per reports, the company has said it will offer secure and healthy gameplay for the PUBG Mobile India, which are likely to be in line with the government's mandate.

PUBG Corporation's parent company Krafton recently tied up with Microsoft to store user date on Azure Cloud, which is also available in India locally.

The PUBG ban

PUBG was among the 118 mobile applications additionally banned in India by the Union government in September, citing national security concerns. This included PUBG Mobile, Baidu and a couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned.

PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India.

(developing story)