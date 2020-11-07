Ever since the Indian government banned several Chinese mobile apps and games, PUBG Mobile players have been forced to take refuge in other battle-royale titles while they secretly wished for the game's return. Over the recent weeks, there have been reports that PUBG Corp has been distancing itself from China's Tencent to make its way back to lost fame and glory in India.

PUBG Mobile, among other Chinese apps, was removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store soon after the ban was announced by the Indian govt in September to preserve the country's sovereignty and integrity. But the game itself continued to work on phones it was already downloaded on to, but that too ended last month when Tencent Games turned off the servers and stopped their support in India.

Will PUBG Mobile return?

Not all hope is lost for the return of PUBG Mobile to India. TechCrunch, citing its sources, revealed in a new report that PUBG Mobile will be back in India before the end of this year. PUBG Corp is reportedly conducting talks with global cloud service providers to offer support by storing Indian users' data within the country, complying with the government's guidelines.

If the ongoing efforts pull through, PUBG Mobile might finally be back and sources revealed that an announcement might come as early as this week. "It also plans to run a marketing campaign in the country during the festival of Diwali next week, one of the sources said."

PUBG fans could be in for the biggest Diwali surprise this year. An official statement on the matter hasn't been revealed, so we'd advise you to take this bit of information with a pinch of salt unless otherwise confirmed.