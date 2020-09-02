PUBG Mobile is a famed battle-royale title in India, which engaged millions into its gripping gameplay. The game was so engaging that at one point health experts warned of addiction and it was close to getting banned. But it didn't. That changed on Wednesday as the Indian government announced that it is banning PUBG Mobile and 117 other apps of Chinese origin.

With PUBG Mobile gone, hundreds and thousands of players will be flocking to other titles, which is where games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite and others gain traction. But the ban itself has crushed many Indian youngsters who would spend hours roaming the empty roads of Erangel and snipe the enemies camouflaged in a gillie suit.

Many hearts crushed, but the love for nation keeps the spirits alive. PUBG Mobile ban, like the TikTok ban, won't be the end of the world for many, but it certainly leaves a void. Many chose humour as a coping mechanism, but clearly, putting the nation first helped in letting go of their beloved game.

No games when it comes patriotism

Here's how the nation reacted to PUBG Mobile ban in India.