The government of India has decided to ban PUBG and 118 other mobile apps of Chinese origin on Wednesday, September 2. The list of apps banned by the central government includes PUBG, which is extremely popular.

Here are the 47 Chinese apps that have been blocked by the Indian govt:

The decision by the Indian government comes more than two months after a violent, fatal face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley between the Indian and Chinese armies.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)