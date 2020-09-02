PUBG Mobile was the first mobile game to make battle-royale genre popular among smartphone users. Its early success is legit proof that people loved the game. Over the years, the title witnessed a fair share of ups and downs. On one hand, concerns were raised on the addiction to the game and on the other, gamers loved the frequent updates to the game that kept them hooked to their phone screens.

But in a major blow yet to the free-to-play title, PUBG Mobile has been banned in India. This is part of the Indian government's ongoing effort to ban Chinese apps in the country and it comes at a crucial time when both countries are in the midst of escalating border conflicts.

With PUBG Mobile gone, millions of players in India would be lost in the real world, trying to get back into the virtual gaming space. Luckily, the ban on PUBG Mobile in India paves way for other games from a similar genre to get in the spotlight.

PUBG Mobile alternatives

Call of Duty Mobile: This is by far the closest thing to PUBG Mobile. Be it terms of gameplay, graphics and more. Call of Duty: Mobile joined the race much later than PUBG Mobile, but it grew in popularity given the title's fame in the non-mobile space.

Call of Duty: Mobile is published under the banner of Activision, an American company, and developed by a subsidiary of Tencent Games, TiMi Studios. COD Mobile brings fast-paced gameplay and players can choose from Battle Royale or Multiplayer. Much like PUBG Mobile, 100 players combat to survive in the end, but players must choose the operator class, which makes it more engaging.

COD Mobile is available for free on Android as well as on iOS platforms.

Fortnite: Another game developed by an American company, Epic Games. Fortnite's popularity is incredible on PC and consoles and the fact that it is available on mobile platforms gives it an edge against rivals.

The graphics are not like PUBG Mobile, but Fortnite's cartoonish graphics are in line with the title. The gameplay involves 100 players dropped off on an island, where they use resources and weapons to eliminate others.

Fortnite is not PUBG or COD, but it has a nice and unique touch, which many would love and definitely worth a shot if you're moving away from PUBG Mobile in India. It is available for free on both Android and iOS platforms.

Free-Fire: Free-Fire is a PUBG Mobile clone. It is more like a lite version of the PUBG Mobile, which pits 50 players against one another. The graphics are sub-par, but it supports low-end phones, so we know where its target audience is.

Free Fire is available for free on Android and iOS platforms and it is developed by Garena, a Singapore based publisher.

Battlelands Royale: And if you like even lower graphics, a 32-bit Royale game developed by Finnish developer Futureplay is worth a shot. It's completely different from PUBG and COD, but let's just call it a unique take on battle-royale for someone who doesn't want to get too involved with the mobile gaming.