PUBG Mobile might be all the rage in India right now, but the popular battle-royale game has amassed players on the PC platform as well. While PUBG's biggest requirement for absolute-intense gameplay is a high-end smartphone or a PC, there's a nice twist as the game developer started pre-registration for PUBG Lite for low-end PCs in India.

PUBG Lite for PCs had been under testing in select markets, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore, but there was no word on when the light-version of the popular title would arrive in India. There is high demand for PUBG Lite in India, which isn't surprising considering not all players have a high-end system. By opening pre-registration for PUBG Lite in India, fans in the country will finally be able to try their hands on the game on their low-end computers.

PUBG Lite is not only coming to India but now covers all SAARC regions, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The pre-registration event for PUBG Lite will last for 13 days from June 20 till July 3, 2019. During this period, interested players are required to log in to PUBG Lite's official website, create an account or use an existing account and click the "Participate in Event" button.

In doing so, PUBG Lite players will also be treated with some interesting in-game prizes. According to the PUBG Lite official website, players who pre-register successfully get the Tiger M416 and Cheetah parachute skins. And if the registrations cross 100K, PUBG will offer Black Scarf, Punk Glasses and Bloody Combat Pants as rewards and then give Gold PUBG scarf, Striped Long-Sleeved Shirt and Red Sports Top upon crossing 200K registrations.

It's worth noting that pre-registering for PUBG Lite is not going to give instant access to the game. But when the beta version of the game will be available, it will only be accessible to those who register now. Selected players will be notified through email with a link to download PUBG Lite on PC.

Even though PUBG Lite is going to work low-end PCs, the experience is going to largely resemble the full version of the original title. Everything from Erangel map, in-game weapons, features and the rest will be the same on PUBG Lite. Players will be able to play solo, duo, a squad in TPP.

In case you're wondering if PUBG Lite will work on your PC, make sure your system is equipped with some basic specs. Below are the PUBG Lite system requirements for laptops and desktops:

Laptops:

64-bit Windows 7, 8, 10

2.4GHz Intel Core i3

4GB RAM

Intel HD Graphics 4000 GPU

4GB HDD

Desktops: