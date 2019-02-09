Popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) made its debut early 2018 and since then it has become a rage in gaming sphere spread across mobile, PC (Windows & Mac), consoles (Xbox & PlayStation) and recently it was made available low-end computers via PUBG Lite beta.

Now, the company is all set to expand the PUBG Lite beta to four more countries outside Thailand, specifically South Asian regions.

"PUBG LITE will no longer be limited to Thailand region but be available to four more countries in Southeast Asia - Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore." PUBG Lite said on official Facebook account.

It also revealed the pre-download process will start on February 13 and players will be a given a full day's time before the PUBG Lite beta will go live on the testing server on February 14.

PUBG Lite beta can run on laptops with just 4GB RAM and desktops having 8GB RAM. It supports old Microsoft Windows 7, 8 and also the latest 10 series. Though it runs on low-end devices, PUBG Lite will offer pretty much same experience of playing the original version including Erangel island in the black sea with Nuclear power plant, submerged city, swamp, mountain areas and other stuff. Also, it will offer new gunplay features, unique game contents, as well.

PUBG Lite system requirements for laptops and desktops:

Type Laptops Desktops OS 64-bit Windows 7, 8, 10 64-bit Windows 7,8 & 10 series CPU 2.4GHz Intel Core i3 2.8GHz Intel Core i5 RAM 4GB 8GB GPU Intel HD Graphics 4000 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660/ AMD Radeon HD 7870 HDD 4GB 4GB

When will PUBG Lite launch in India and other international markets?

As of now, there is no word on when PUBG Lite beta will be expanded to India, South American or any other global regions. But, once PUBG Lite goes live to all public in coming months will available for free to play for the whole lifetime. Gamers will be able to play Solo/Duo/Squad in TPP mode in PUBG LITE.

PUBG website (screen-shot)

The company has promised to add exclusive costumes, bring quality-of-life improvements, probably bring Vikendi, San Martin like scenarios if not new exclusive maps and more.