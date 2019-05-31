A class 12 student from Madhya Pradesh died of cardiac arrest after playing popular online game Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) on his mobile for six hours straight on Tuesday.

Furkhan Qureshi, 16, lived with his family in Neemuch. His father Harun Rashid Qureshi claimed that he was addicted to the game and was playing the game continuously on May 28.

"Furkhan started playing the game right after lunch and it continued for over six hours. Just before he collapsed, he became very agitated and started shouting at other players," said Harun, reports ANI.

Furkhan was immediately rushed to a hospital and was declared brought dead. Cardiologist Dr Ashok Jain, who examined Furkhan, said that he was brought to the hospital without a pulse. "We tried to revive him with electric shock and also injected him to revive his heart, but we failed in our attempt," he said.

Furkhan's sister Fiza Qureshi was with him when the incident occurred. "My brother was playing PUBG with some of his friends. Suddenly, he started shouting 'carry out the blast..carry out blast'. Then he threw his earphones and mobile and cried saying "I will not play with you'. I lost the game because of you," she told ANI.

Furkhan's brother said that he was addicted to the game and used to play it for more than 15 hours.

Furkan's family also told the doctors that he was a swimmer and did not have any previously-known heart ailments. It could have been the excitement of the game, which caused a sudden rush in the adrenaline causing cardiac arrest, said Dr Ashok Jain.