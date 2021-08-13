Tentatively titled PSPKRana movie, the official Telugu remake of super hit Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. The makers of the PSPKRana movie took to their social media handles to announce the date for the release of the first glimpse and title announcement.

First glimpse and title announcement date

The title and first glimpse of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer is to be released on Independence Day, which means, the 15th of August, the production house announced a while ago.

"Power storm is all set to takeover with the Title and First Glimpse on 15th August from 09:45 AM. Get ready for the adrenaline rush", the tweet by Sithara Entertainments read.

The production house also unveiled a picture along with the update. Featuring Pawan Kalyan from behind, he is dressed in an informal dhoti, as he keeps walking forward. Needless to say, Pawan Kalyan's fans started trending the picture within a few minutes.

Other details

Pawan Kalyan is to be seen in the role of a powerful cop named Bheemla Nayak, as revealed earlier. Actress Nithya Menen is to play Pawan Kalyan's wife in the movie.

Rana Daggubati plays an important role, alongside Pawan Kalyan in this movie. Being directed by Sagar K Chandra, Trivikram Srinivas is roped into pen down the dialogues and screenplay. Slated for its release during Sankranthi 2022, this untitled movie is to compete with other biggies releasing in the same timeline.