After securing Kylian Mbappe for a whopping £500million, Paris-Saint German is looking to do the cost-cutting, and that might come in the form of star striker Neymar. As per reports, PSG has planned to offload the 30-year-old attacker after tying down Mbappe for a bumper new contract. Reports have claimed that the instructions to sell the Brazilian came straight from PSG's owner in Qatar.

Notably, PSG paid £198million for Neymar when they bought him for Barcelona and would be hoping to regain the majority of his fee. According to L'Equipe, Newcastle is the only club that can afford Neymar at the moment, and PSG is desperately hoping Newcastle to make a move. And reports have also claimed that the Magpies, who became the world's richest club after a £300m buyout from Saudi owners, have that kind of cash in hand.

Will Newcastle make a bid?

Earlier reports hinted that Newcastle was keeping a close tab on Neymar's transfer move after the striker expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain after being booed by the club's fans. The Brazilian was jeered along with teammate Lionel Messi by the Parc des Princes faithful during their 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Bordeaux last weekend. According to AS, dejected Neymar was on the hunt for a new club after the Parisiens' unforgiving fans expressed their disappointment with the striker.

Neymar's desire to leave PSG has caught The Magpies' attention as they search for a striker to propel them to greatness. However, Neymar's relationship with PSG's new eye candy Mbappe is not so well, and that could add fuel to the fire and inspire PSG owners to let the former Barca striker go.

However, the report adds that Neymar is willing to play second-fiddle to Mbappe in order to remain at the Parcs des Princes Stadium. However, former club Barcelona can also be another option for the striker, but only if he choses to come as a free transfer. Barca's President has already made it clear after saying, "Who doesn't love Neymar? He's an exceptional player. But all these players to return to Barça one day should come for free."