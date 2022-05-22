Kylian Mbappe has finally put all the speculation over his possible transfer to Real Madrid at rest and confirmed his extension of the contract with Paris Saint-German. After months of tug of war between the two clubs, PSG confirmed that the Mbappe had signed a new agreement on Saturday night ahead of their match against Metz.

In the statement released by the club, the 23-year-old, who celebrated his renewal of contract with a hat-trick of goals against Metz at the Parc des Princes, said that he is pleased with the extension of his contract. Mbappe also expressed gratitude towards the PSG President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, for bestowing confidence and patience.

In a new development, it has been reported that Mbappe's teammate at the international level with France, Karim Benzema, has posted a picture of the Madrid badge minutes after PSG made the announcement. Benzema's post immediately drew a lot of attention from fans as they were quick to guess that the Madrid striker had sent a message to his France teammate.

One commented: "Yeah, I think he made this post because of Mbappe."

Another said: "Bro, how is Mbappe gonna look in his eyes in June with the national team?"

A third put: "He deserves a statue outside the Bernabeu for this."

While someone tweeted: "Loud and clear. My king."

? Benzema on IG pic.twitter.com/wdud7ac5Fp — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 21, 2022

Speaking of Mbappe's performance on Saturday, the striker was at its prime best as he guided PSG to close the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season with a 5-0 win over Metz. Apart from Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, who was playing in his final game for PSG, also struck for the hosts. After the first 20-minutes went goalless, Mbappe netted the first goal in the 24th minute before improving his tally with one more goal after four minutes. Three minutes later, Neymar got into the action as he converted Di Maria's pass into a successful goal. Mbappe managed to grab his hat-trick five minutes into the second half, and Di Maria finally grabbed a well-earned goal in the 67th minute.