Kylian Mbappe has once again fuelled speculations about his future at Paris Saint-Germain as he said that he wants more "responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere". This came after he was adjudged player of the season on Sunday, and what this could also mean, that a move out of France cannot be ruled out.

He has been in tremendous form this season and after a spectacular 2018 World Cup, he was sizzling for PSG as he hit the back of the net 38 times. "It (the award) is an important moment for me, a turning point in my career... The moment of having more responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere," he told BeIN Sports.

'When I say something, I think about it'

He also said that when he made a statement, he was well aware of the repercussions and that he was willing to keep his options open as he wants more responsibilities as a player.

"If it's at PSG, it's good, if it's elsewhere, it will be elsewhere for a new challenge. For me, it was the moment to say it... When I say something, I think about it," he said, reiterating his desire to have more "responsibilities".

The young striker has often been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid since he made his presence felt with a stellar season for Monaco back in 2017. However, he was snapped up by PSG, initially on loan, and then for 180 million euros.

What could really work for Mbappe this time is the presence of Zinedine Zidane in the Real Madrid camp. It could well be a case of Mbappe joining his fellow Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu, more so as Madrid are still looking at a striker after another mediocre season.

There are reports which suggest that Zinedine Zidane could finalise the signings of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard within the next few weeks and then look at different targets, targetting mostly defence and midfield.

Mbappe is one of the hot favourites, as per Diario GOL, Real Madrid are keeping their options open and could rope in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Although a Mbappe exit will be a huge blow for PSG, it will majorly bolster their purse as the French champions look to strengthen their bench ahead of their next bid for a first Champions League title.