Amidst brewing speculations of star striker Kylian joining Real Madrid, new reports across Europe indicate that the Paris Saint-German has successfully convinced the striker to stay in Paris. Mbappe's current contract with the Parisians is expiring at the end of the season, and rumours were doing the rounds regarding Mbappe joining the Spanish club.

However, Transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio reported this Friday that Mbappe is "close to staying with PSG." In another report published in Sports Bible, PSG has reportedly offered Kylian Mbappe to be the owner of their sporting project, with unquestionable authority to change coaches and decide on players he wishes.

Sports Bible claimed that the French club had offered him a staggering £4 million a month, not to mention a massive signing fee of £100 million. While speaking at Sunday's French players' union ceremony, Mbappe cleared that he will make the transfer announcement before joining the national team for June's Nations League matches.

"I can't say anything about my future, but you'll know very soon; it's almost decided," he said. ​Mbappe has been at PSG since 2017, after his move from AS Monaco. He has been prolific, scoring an impressive 168 goals during his time in the French capital. He has netted 36 goals in 45 games in all competitions this season.