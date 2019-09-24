In a big relief to customers, the Officers' unions of public sector banks have deferred the two-day (September 26-27) strike over the mega-bank merger scheme, after an assurance given by Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar to form a committee which will look into the issues arising out of the consolidation.

"The Secretary Finance was positive in formation of a committee consisting of all concerned to address the issues arising out of the proposed merger of 10 banks, including preserving the identity of all the banks," the unions said in a statement on Monday evening.

"An appeal was made to us to revisit our strike call in view of the discussions... In view of the consideration of the positive and workable solution by the Secretary, Finance, the 48-hour strike from midnight of 25th September, 2019 to 27 September, 2019 stands deferred," the statement added.

The development assumes significance as the strike, along with the planned monthly non-working day of fourth Saturday on September 28 and Sunday on September 29, would have effectively shut PSB operations for four consecutive days, thus, hampering cash withdrawals at branches and ATMs.

The strike call was given by four officers' unions of the banking industry -- All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC) and National Bank Officers' Organisation (NOBO).

(With agency inputs.)