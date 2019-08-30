Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed another press conference in New Delhi on Friday (August 30) evening amid growing concerns over the on-going economic slowdown in India. Sitharaman spoke on a wide range of topics -- non-performing assets (NPAs), bank mergers, bank frauds, bad loans, among others.

Here are the 5 key points from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference:

Addressing a press conference, Nirmala Sitharaman said that loan recovery has reached record levels and that gross NPAs which were valued at Rs 8.65 lakh crore in December 2018 have come down to 7.90 lakh crore. "Gross bad loans of public sector banks have come down to Rs 7.9 lakh crore from Rs 8.65 lakh crore at December-end 2018," Sitharaman stated.

In a major announcement, Nirmala Sitharaman has spoken about the merger of several banks. List of public sector banks to be merged:

Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank -- The merger of these three banks into one single entity will be the second-largest public sector bank with Rs 18 lakh crore. Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank -- Fourth largest public sector bank. Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank -- Fifth largest public sector bank. Indian Bank and Allahabad bank -- This will be the seventh-largest state-owned bank in India.