The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, made a controversial remark while giving an interview about the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Sadhvi Pragya, who is out on bail for the 2008 Malegaon blast case, said that she does not regret demolishing the mosque, rather she is proud of it. Pragya's remarks on the demolition of the Babri Masjid came a day after she said that IPS officer Hemant Karkare, a martyr of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was killed as she had cursed him for "falsely implicating her in the 2008 Malegaon blast case".

She said that Karkare treated her badly and she had cursed him by saying that his entire dynasty will be erased and he died because of karma (actions). She later apologised for her remarks saying that if her statement is strengthening her rivals then it is better for her to take her statement back.

While boasting about her role in the demolition, Sadhvi Pragya said that she had climbed on the top of Babri Masjid to destroy it. She added that she is very happy that God had given her an opportunity and strength to do so. "The Ram temple will be built there only," she said.

"Yes, I had gone there (Ayodhya), I had said it yesterday too, not denying it. I had demolished the structure. I will go there & help in the construction of Ram temple, nobody can stop us from doing that, Ram Rashtra Hain, Rashtra Ram Hain", she added, reports ANI.

However, the Election Commission (EC) has served a notice for violating the model code of conduct and has directed her to respond within 24 hours.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao said, "taking suo motu cognisance of the statements by Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur regarding the Ram Janmbhoomi demolition to a television channel, a notice has been issued to her," reports TOI.

The EC had earlier sought an explanation from the BJP candidate for her controversial remarks on Karkare. This is the second poll code violation notice served to her by the EC.