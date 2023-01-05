Protests against the Rajouri massacre continued on the fourth successive day across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Members of the majority community supported the bandh calls given by various Hindu organizations in different parts of Jammu province.

Muslim organizations across the Jammu province extended their support to the strike call given by Hindu groups including different branches of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha.

Announcements were made from mosques across the Jammu province to observe the bandh against the gruesome killings of the members of the Hindu community in the Dangri village of the Rajouri district.

Muslim organizations extend support to Hindu groups; condemn Rajouri killings

Head of Majlis-e-Shoura and Imam Jamia Masjid Kishtwar Farooq Ahmed Kichloo condemned the killings of innocent people in Dangri village of Rajouri district. Majles-e-Shoura extended support to the bandh call given by Hindu groups in the Chenab region. Kichloo said that those behind innocent killings in Rajouri must be brought to book and should be given exemplary punishment.

Another religious organization Seerat Committee Doda also condemned the Rajouri killings and extended its support to the bandh call given by various Hindu organizations. President Masjid Committee Thathri in Doda District also condemned the killings of innocent people in Rajouri District.

Members of both communities observe the bandh in the Poonch district

The bandh against the twin terror attacks in Rajouri that killed six people and injured 11 others entered its second day in the border town of Poonch on Wednesday while protests were held across the Jammu region.

Shops and business establishments remained closed in the district as hundreds of people, braving cold weather, came out to hold protests. Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, the protestors burnt tyres and demanded enhancement of security in and around minority places in districts of the Jammu region.

In Mendhar town of Poonch district, members of all communities took out a joint candle march against the Rajouri killings. Religious leaders in one voice strongly condemned the inhuman act of terrorists.

In Kathua, protestors assembled on the highway at Kalibari and blocked it, thereby disrupting the movement of the traffic for an hour.

Led by local BJP leaders, the protestors demanded action against Pakistan for fomenting trouble in Jammu and Kashmir and burnt an effigy of Pakistan.

"We held protests against the killing of the minority community by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and called for a surgical strike against the country to dismantle terror infrastructure there," a BJP leader said.

Yuva Rajput Sabha held a candle march here to express heartfelt sympathies to the families whose kin were killed in the Rajouri terror attacks.

Hitting out at the BJP, a leader of the Sabha said that they were always out to call for a Jammu bandh during every killing in the past but today they are silent.

Protests were also held in several places in Udhampur, Akhnoor, Katra, Reasi, Samba, Kishtwar, and Doda districts.

Lawyers across Jammu province hold protests against Rajouri killings

On the call of the J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA), lawyers in Jammu province took out processions in the court premises, raising slogans against Pakistan and the anti-national forces.

The JKHCBA is of the opinion that if such incidents are not curbed by the U.T. administration of J&K in the future, then the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu will have no other option except to intensify the protest and agitation and will appeal to the people of Jammu for Jammu Bandh.

Speaking on the occasion M.K. Bhardwaj, president of J&K High Court Bar Association strongly condemned Pakistan for carrying on the policy of enmity against India and harboring terrorists on its soil and using them to threaten the life of the people and security forces in the U.T. Government of J&K. Pakistan, who has failed to provide democracy and development to its people, has no business to disturb our peace in the U.T. of J&K.