Amid reports that the case of the Rajouri terror attack will be handed over to some central agencies for further investigation, a special team of the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday reached the Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir where terrorists killed six civilians in two back-to-back attacks.

Although no official statement has been issued to hand over this case to the NIA, sleuths of the central agency on Tuesday went to three houses where terrorists selectively killed four civilians after confirming their identities through Aadhaar cards.

Reports said that local police officers also accompanied members of the NIA who collected some samples from the spot and also interacted with some of the villagers who witnessed the terror attack on Sunday evening.

As reported earlier, locals of Rajouri told Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that they have no faith in local police so this case must be handed over to some central agencies for further investigation.

LG already announced an inquiry into security lapses

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that lapses pointed out by the people in the terror attack followed by the IED blast will be inquired into and action will be taken based on findings and assured the people that their other issues too would be addressed.

In a brief chat with media persons after meeting family members of the terror victims and holding a security review meeting in Rajouri, Sinha said a thorough probe will be conducted to reach the depth of the gruesome terror attack.

"Some concerns have been raised by the people. They will be addressed. Some lapses have also been pointed out. They too would be inquired into by a Committee and action will be taken on basis of the findings," he said.

Six civilians were killed in two back-to-back terror attacks in the same village

Big security lapses have been exposed when terrorists managed to trigger blasts through IEDs in the same house on Monday morning where they killed two persons on Sunday evening.

Notably, four civilians were killed while six others were injured after suspected militants stormed Dangri village on Sunday evening.

The next morning, two minor children also died and a few others were injured after an unattended IED blast went off in one of the houses of the killed civilians in the Dangri village.

DGP, Div Comm attend last rites of terror victims

Top police officials including Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, and hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered at the cremation ground in Dangri village of Rajouri district for the last rites of six civilians killed in twin terror attacks in the same village.

Hundreds of people and top officials from civil and police administration gathered at the cremation ground in Dangri village today morning for the last rites.

Reports said that hundreds of people took out a procession, raising slogans as they gathered at the cremation ground for the last rites.