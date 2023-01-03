Authorities of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir have ordered the imposition of a night curfew all along the International Border (IB) to check suspicious movements in the border belt.

This step has been taken after reports that terrorists killed in the Sidhara encounter had managed to sneak from Pakistan through the IB.

According to an order issued by the District Magistrate Samba, Anuradha Gupta decision of imposing the curfew has been taken to enable the Border Security Force (BSF) to perform the duty more effectively and check suspicious movement in the border areas.

"Whereas, the BSF authorities during the meeting of the district level standing committee on the border security took up the issue of imposition of night curfew in the border area, in a strip of one kilometers from the International Border from 9 pm to 6 am daily, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively", the order issued by District Magistrate reads.

Step has been taken to regulate movement of people in border areas

To ensure smooth functioning as well as better domination of the border by BSF authorities close to the border areas and to preclude nefarious activities close to the border areas, the regulation of the movement of people has become imminent, particularly in the area up to one kilometer from the International Border.

"It is felt by District Administration, that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by BSF in the border area and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted", the order reads.

" In view of the above, I Anuradha Gupta, District Magistrate, Samba in the exercise of the powers vested in me under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, do hereby order that no person/group of persons, shall move in the areas up to 1.0 Km along the International Border in district Samba from 2100 hrs to 0600 hrs. (9.00 pm to 6.00 am during the night)," the order reads, adding, "In case the movement is necessary, the person/persons are required to produce their respective ID Cards to BSF/Police authorities", the DM said.

Any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with, per law. Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn/rescinded earlier.

Terrorists killed in Sidhara encounter might have entered through IB.

It is widely believed that four terrorists, who were killed in the Sidhara encounter in Jammu city on December 28 had managed to infiltrate from Pakistan through IB.

Reports said that Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency ISI taking benefit of foggy conditions on the border to push terrorists on this side. The decision of imposing a curfew on IB has been taken to frustrate the evil designs of Pakistan and Pakistan-based terrorist groups.