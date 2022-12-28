In a big success, security forces eliminated as many as four terrorists in an encounter in the Sidhra area of Jammu city on Wednesday morning. The terrorists were travelling in a truck loaded with husk from Jammu to Srinagar

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said that the truck driver is yet to be identified, who managed to flee when the security forces stopped the truck in the Sidhra area of Jammu.

The police also recovered seven AK-47 rifles and three pistols along with other ammunition from the truck.

"Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Sidhra area in Jammu. 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols along with other ammunition were recovered. The truck driver is yet to be identified, the truck was going from Jammu to Srinagar. Search still on," said ADGP Singh.

" In view of the coming January 26 and considering the previous history of interception of terrorists during this season, the border security grid was strengthened in Jammu province", police said.

Two weeks back a huge consignment of arms and ammunition was also recovered from a truck in the Narwal area of Jammu. Considering this development, a high alert had been sounded in all districts of Jammu province.

"Today, at around 7:25 am, suspicious movement of a truck was observed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Sidhra area. This truck was intercepted by a joint team of Police and Army at Sidhra Naka", police said.

During the checking of the vehicle, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces and an encounter started. Taking advantage, the driver of the truck fled away from the spot.

"In the encounter which followed, four terrorists were eliminated and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered. The recoveries include 7 AK-47 rifles, 1 M-4 rifle, 1 pistol, 14 Grenades around 50 thousand in cash along with ammunition and pouches", police said.

Number plate of the truck was fake

The Truck owner is yet to be identified. The number plate of the truck is fake. The engine and chassis number have also tampered and the help of forensic teams will be sought in this regard.

"A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the driver. Search is being done at bus stands, railway stations, and marketplaces. All Nakas have been alerted", the ADGP said.

The scrutiny of seized items is being done to obtain clues about the identity of the killed terrorists and the driver. Other scientific and electronic evidence is being collected to identify the terror group to which the terrorists belonged and to identify the OGW support structure of these terrorists.

An FIR has been registered in this regard and an investigation started.

"Bodies of four terrorists have been recovered from the truck. Seven AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition were also seized from their possession," Singh, flanked by the General Officer Commanding of Army's Tiger Division, Maj Gen Gaurav Gautam, told reporters at the scene of the gunfight.

He said the interception of the terrorists was the result of the "high alert" of security agencies following the recent recovery of arms from a truck in the Narwal bypass area of Jammu.

Maj Gen Gautam said a clear picture would emerge after the next couple of hours and "we will be able to share more details".

"Nothing can be said accurately about the plans of the terrorists. It can be a possibility and we have to remain alert to meet any challenge," the Army officer said on increased terrorist activities with a focus on the Jammu region.

Terrorists might have infiltrated through IB

Preliminary investigation suggested that the group might have infiltrated from across the International Border.

The recovery of the M4 rifle is indicative that some top terrorist commander, most probably of JeM, was also among those killed in the gunfight. Smoke was seen blowing from the truck, loaded with husk, and was completely damaged in the gunfight.

Several fire tenders and an earth mover were pressed into service to douse the flames and search the truck, which was kept under constant drone surveillance.