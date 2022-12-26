Averting another attempt of the terrorists to trigger blasts, Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Udhampur district. The explosive is believed to belong to the Pakistan-based proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (Lashkar-e-Toiba).

According to a statement issued by the police, after the recovery of IED-like material weighing around 15 kg in a cylindrical shape, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven cartridges of 7.6 mm, five detonators, one coded sheet, one letter pad page of banned terrorist organization LET in Basantgarh area of district Udhampur, one suspect has also been detained.

A case has been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (Act) and the Explosive Act in the Basantgarh Police Station. An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

Pak-based handlers trying to revive terrorism in Udhampur

Terror outfits, on the directions of their mentors sitting across the border, are trying to revive terrorism in the mountainous Udhampur district. Two IED blasts took place in September this year. Fortunately, both blasts took place on empty buses but have a certain similarity. They were likely sticky bombs.

With the arrest of two terrorists, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had solved the twin blasts case of Udhampur in which two persons were injured.

Pakistan-based LeT terrorist is trying to revive terrorism in Udhmpur

The role of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat alias Khubaib was established in the twin blasts.

A native of Doda district, Mohammad Amin Bhat is monitoring terror activities in Udhampur, Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of Jammu province from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

His name was also figured in the blast outside the court on March 9 at Salathia Chowk in Udhampur. One civilian was killed and 16 were injured in the sticky bomb attack.

Khubaib's father Mohammad Ishaq was also a trained LeT terrorist who was eliminated by security forces in an encounter in 2003.

After the killing of his father, Khubaib managed to enter PoJK for arms training. From PoJK, he is trying to revive terrorism in different parts of Jammu province by radicalizing youth through social media.

Khubaib was involved in a blast that rocked Udhampur town on March 9 this year. Three terrorists, who had planned the evil design to plant a sticky bomb in ever-busy Slathia Chowk on March 9, were arrested by police on June 4.