After eliminating three dreaded terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday morning, Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh claimed that most of the terror outfits have been wiped out from Kashmir Valley.

"Most of the terror modules have been wiped out in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A module involved in the killing of non-migrant labourers was eliminated today with the neutralization of three LeT terrorists", the DGP said while sharing details of today's incident.

Stating that the security situation in Kashmir has improved and in the next four months it would normalize in the days to come, the DGP said that the remaining terrorist modules would also be finished very soon.

Talking to reporters in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, DGP Singh, said that the present security situation is most peaceful in Kashmir.

"Dal Lake is looking more beautiful and tourists are coming despite the severe cold in the Valley", he said.

The DGP said that the security situation was improving with each passing day. "In the next three to four months, the situation will be more peaceful," he said.

Terrorists devise a new strategy to create fear psychosis among people

Pointing toward the threats being issued by The Resistance Front (TRF), the DGP said that it is a new strategy of terrorists to create fear psychosis among the common masses and to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir Valley.

"Terrorists can not decide who will live in Kashmir Valley", the DGP said while pointing toward threats issued by some terror groups to the Kashmiri Pandit employees serving in different areas of Kashmir Valley.

"Kashmir Pandits are part and parcel of Kashmir Valley. Terrorists at the behest of Pakistan are trying to terrorize Kashmiri Pandits who are serving in the Valley", he said and added this is a new tactic of terrorists to keep the fear of terrorism alive and this all is being done by the ISI.

"Terrorists are targeting non-locals, minorities, and innocents. Pakistan can't decide who will live in Kashmir. It is the J&K government that will decide who has to stay in Kashmir to work here," he said.

Number of terrorists reduced to double-digit

The DGP said that figures of terrorists-both locals and foreigners are in double digits. "Anti-terror operations are going on every week.

"Almost all terrorist outfits have been wiped out. Some modules are active that are being tracked down. These modules will also be finished soon," he said. He said that there is a possibility that some remaining hiding terrorists may change their base and shift to residential areas given the fall in temperatures. "We are ready to face terrorists in orchards as well as in forests as well," he said.