In a big success, security forces eliminated three terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said two of the three slain terrorists have been identified and were involved in civilian killings.

He said one of the killed terrorists was Lateef Lone, who was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat, while the other terrorist was identified as Umer Nazir, who was involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal.

Giving details of the encounter, a police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in the Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists.

The search operation turned into an encounter, the official said, adding three LeT terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces. An AK 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the encounter site.

Puran Krishan Bhat was killed by terrorists on October 15

A non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on October 15. He was rushed to Shopian hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF) – a new proxy Pak-backed terror group like The Resistance Front (TRF) – had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bhat had reportedly shifted his wife and the two children – a son studying in Class 5 and a

daughter who is in Class 7 – to Jammu in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Before that, all of them were living in Shopian.

He was a frequent visitor to his ancestral home – on October 15 he had gone there to join his brother to attend to their apple orchard.

On November 4, terrorists attacked and grievously injured two labourer in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The migrant workers – one from Bihar and another from Nepal – were shot at a private school where they were working.

Terrorists went inside the Sabir Abdullah Public School (SAPS) at Bondialgam neighbourhood in Anantnag. They called out the two migrant workers saying they want to engage them in some work. As the two migrant workers came out, the terrorists fired at them with a pistol. The migrant worker from Nepal later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.