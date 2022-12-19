With the timely arrest of a dreaded terrorist, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army foiled nefarious designs of anti-national elements to attack the convoy of security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Ishaq Lone son of Bashir Ahmed Lone, resident of village Nadihal, Police Station Panzalla, Baramulla. He was associated with the

proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

According to reports, based on specific input, a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 32 RR of the Indian Army was conducted in the late evening of December 18, 2022, resulting in the arrest of the terrorist.

Following questioning of the arrested terrorist, forces busted one hideout near at village Chakloo and recovered arms and ammunition from the hideout. One Canister IED, one pistol, one pistol magazine, 18 rounds of pistol ammunition, and eight metres of electric wire were recovered from the hideout.

In this regard, a case FIR has been recorded in Police Station Baramulla under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act, and an investigation has begun.

Arrested terrorist was planning to attack the convoy of security forces.

Reports said that the recovery of electric wire from the hideout is a clear indication that the terrorist was planning to attack the cavalcade of security forces by planting the Canister IED on the roadside.

Although questioning of the arrested terrorist is going on, sources said that he was trained to plant an IED on the road by connecting it with the electric wire.

The prompt arrest of terrorists with arms, ammunition, and explosive material has averted terrorist attacks such as targeted killings in Baramulla/adjacent areas, and targeted attacks on security forces convoy vehicles, and has saved the lives of innocent civilians.

Earlier module of Zakir Mosa's outfit busted in Baramulla

Earlier on November 28, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 22 Rashtriya Riffle of the Army busted a module of the radical Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in North Kashmir's Sopore.

Four terrorist associates were arrested. A joint team of the police and the Army established a checkpoint in Sopore on specific input about the movement of terrorists.

The police said Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, a handler of the group, was among the four arrested members and a huge cache of arms and ammunition had been recovered.

According to a police spokesman, Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat of Chanapora, Srinagar, along with Ishfaq Ahmed Shah of Budgam, was caught at a checkpoint in Sopore. Incriminating material, arms, and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine, 10 rounds, and three grenades, were seized from them.

During interrogation, they revealed the names of two terror associates, identified as Abdul Majeed Kumar of Bernate in Boniyar and Abdul Rashid Kumar of Pattan. They too were arrested and a pistol, a magazine, 10 rounds besides 11 grenades were seized from them, the spokesman said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the busted module was being handled by Ahsaan Dar and Chaudhary from across the border.