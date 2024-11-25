Protesters clash with police in J&K's Katra town

The situation in Katra town - the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine - in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district took an ugly turn on Monday when protesters clashed with police and resorted to stone pelting, officials said.

Shopkeepers, pony owners, porters, palki wallahs (palanquin-bearers) and others are protesting in the town of Katra against the proposed project along the trek route to the shrine atop the Trikuta hills.

Protesters threw stones at a CRPF vehicle and clashed with security men on the fourth day of the protest.

Shouting slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', hundreds of protesters held a march and sit-in in Katra town on Monday.

The protesters had initially called a 72-hour strike, but decided on Sunday to extend it by another 24 hours.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is the holiest Hindu shrine in the Jammu division where more than 1.50 crore devotees come each year to pay obeisance to the deity.

The strike called by shopkeepers, pony and palanquin owners began on November 22 after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans to proceed with the Rs 250-crore ropeway project between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat along the 12-km route.

The shopkeepers and labourers are saying that the proposed project, expected to be completed in two years, would leave them jobless.

During Monday's protest, tension escalated when a CRPF vehicle attempted to pass through the town while the protesters were holding the sit-in. Officials said protesters attacked the vehicle and smashed its windshield. The vehicle was moved back with police help and during this period, protesters threw bricks at the policemen.

SSP, Reasi, Paramvir Singh has described the law and order situation as challenging and said the administration is trying to defuse the tension by talking to the protesters to allay their fears.

(With inputs from IANS)