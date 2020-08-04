US President Donald Trump is once again in the crosshairs of yet another courtroom drama, this time the DA seeking the president's tax returns to look into the public reports of "extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization." Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr is seeking 8 years of Trump's personal and corporate tax records."

Vance has not revealed what led to request the records, but said it has to do with the investigation related to the payoffs made to women to keep them quiet about alleged affairs with the President.

"These reports describe transactions involving individual and corporate actors based in New York County, but whose conduct at times extended beyond New York's borders. This possible criminal activity occurred within the applicable statutes of limitations, particularly if the transactions involved a continuing pattern of conduct," Vance's lawyers wrote in a court filing on Monday.

DA argues delay in hearing

Judge Victor Marrero, who had ruled against Trump last year, is seeing the arguments and has scheduled a mid-August date for the arguments to be fully submitted.

"Every day that goes by is another day Plaintiff effectively achieves the 'temporary absolute immunity' that was rejected by this Court, the Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court. Every such day also increases the prospect of a loss of evidence or the expiration of limitations periods – the precise concerns that the Supreme Court observed justified its rejection of Plaintiff's immunity claim in the first place," Vance's lawyers said.

The investigation proceedings come only after the Supreme Court rejected claims made by Trump's lawyers that the president could not be criminally investigated while he was still executing the duties of the office.