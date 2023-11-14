Continuing the offensive to dismantle the terror eco-system in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached properties of two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives who helped a dreaded Pakistani terrorist to escape from the custody of police in the year 2018.

Properties of two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were attached for helping a dreaded Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jatt escape from police custody from a Srinagar hospital in 2018 by attacking a police team.

Two policemen were also killed during Jatt's escape from the hospital. His escape was termed as a big security breach and officials had apprehensions that he was trying to re-energise terrorism in south Kashmir.

Jatt, a resident of Chak No 421 in Pakistan's Vehari Multan, was detained in south Kashmir's Kulgam four years ago when he was acting as the district commander of Lashkar.

He was the close aide of Abu Qasim and Abu Dujana, two top Lashkar commanders before they were killed in Kashmir.

Eight properties of two OGWs attached

A total of eight properties belonging to two Mohammad Shafi Wani and Mohammad Tikka Khan were attached by the sleuths of NIA with the help of the local police.

According to the spokesperson of the NIA, "Properties of two key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives were attached in the 2018 case relating to the forcible release of a terrorist through a fatal attack on a police party at a Srinagar hospital.

"A total of eight properties five belonging to the accused Mohammad Shafi Wani and three belongingtoMohammad Tikka Khan, both residents of Singoo Narbal, Pulwama, have been attached under section 33 (1) of UA(P) Act, 1967, in pursuance of the recent orders of NIA Special Court, Jammu", the spokesperson said.

Who was Naveed Jatt?

The case (RC-05/2018/NIA/DLI) involved the killing of two personnel of J&K Police during firing on a police party escorting LeT terrorist Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hanzla to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, Srinagar, for a medical examination on 6th February 2018.

Jatt, a terrorist of Pakistani origin, was forcibly got released in the attack, which was carried out by the two accused, along with others, on orders from their Pakistan-based LeT commanders.

Jatt got killed in an encounter with the security forces later in 2018. The attached immovable properties of Mohammad Shafi Wani and Mohammad Tikka Khan, both identified as overground workers of LeT, include various plots of land. The residential house of Shafi has also been attached.

The two accused were arrested from their Pulwama homes on 8th February 2018 and were found to be in possession of weapons. They were charge-sheeted on 3rd August 2018 and are currently facing trial under sections 120B / 302 / 307 / 224 / 225 / 411 of RPC, sections 7/25 and 27 of Arms Act 1959andsections16 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 38 / 39 of UA (P) Act 1967 before the NIA Special Court, Jammu

Jatt was involved in killing journalist Shujaat Bukhari

Naveed Jatt was the prime accused in the killing of senior journalist Shujhaat Bukhari.

Bukhari, the 50-year-old editor-in-chief of the Rising Kashmir newspaper, was attacked by three motorcycle-borne gunmen while he was entering his car in the Press Enclave area of Srinagar on June 14, 2018.

Jatt, the son of a truck driver, was one of the three people named by the state police in Bukhari's killing.