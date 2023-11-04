Disclosing that the investigating team has received some vital lead into the selective killing of unarmed cop Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain on Saturday vowed that those involved in this incident would be brought to justice at any cost.

"Those involved in the killing of the policeman and those who provided support to the terrorists would be brought to justice", the DGP said.

DGP said that they have got the leads in the killing of a policeman, who was shot dead by terrorists in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district earlier this week.

He, however, said the investigation into the cop's killing is on but the details cannot be shared.

"We have lost a family member of police Parivaar, an honest man besides a father, brother, and also a Kashmiri," he said.

The killed cop was the father of seven daughters

The Pakistan-sponsored terrorists have not only martyred a police constable but also snatched the father from seven innocent girls.

Jammu and Kashmir Police's Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar, who lost his life during a gruesome terror attack on the October 31 evening at his residence in the Wailoo Kralpora area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, left seven daughters in absolute shock after the killing of their father.

The martyr cop was the only male person in the family as they were living separately. He, as per locals, had come to his home to check the progress of their house's construction, which was taken up by him of late.

Dar was posted in the District Police Line Srinagar where he was working as a reader to DSP DAR Srinagar.

As the victim left seven daughters behind with the elder one of 28 years and all unmarried, the locals and relatives of Ghulam Mohammad Dar urged the J&K administration to assist the family as they have no one to look after and most of the slain policeman's daughters are studying yet.

Pak trying to disrupt peace in J&K

Talking to the media persons after visiting the residence of Dar said that terror handlers sitting across the border are trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that forces are alert to foil such nefarious designs of such elements.

"There is no doubt that handlers across the border are trying to disturb peace in J&K and they are not sending money here to build hospitals, roads, and other things but to support terrorism and we will deal with it firmly", the DGP said, adding, "We will create a situation when no one will support terrorists and their sympathizers in the Union Territory".