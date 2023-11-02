A day after seizing a house for giving shelter to killers of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Aman Thakur, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached another property used for harbouring and sheltering dreaded self-styled commander of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo.

The property has been attached in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on the direction of the special court.

The police said that under the order of Special Court Pulwama dated November 1, 2023, Police Awantipora along with the territorial Magistrate executed the order of attachment of the house of one terrorist associate Azad Ahmad Teeli at Beighpora in Awantipora today in the presence of village elders and respectables.

According to police, pertinently, house owner Azad Ahmad Teeli was arrested in Case FIR No 58/2020 of PS Awantipora, and a chargesheet was produced against him U/S 19 UAPA for wilfully harbouring and providing shelter to two killed terrorists including self-styled the then chief commander of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Reyaz Naikoo alias Zubair-Ul-Islam.

The house has been attached U/S 33 of UAPA which mandates attachment proceedings even after the presentation of the chargesheet, if not done during the investigation, making it the first kind of this case by J&K Police.

Police once again request citizens not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which they will be liable to action under the law including attachment of movable and immovable properties. In case of any forced and coercive entry by terrorists into any house or vehicle, the matter should be brought to the notice of the Police immediately, otherwise, proceedings under the law shall follow including seizure/attachment of such properties.

Who was Riyaz Naikoo, killed in May 2020 encounter?

Killed during a fierce encounter with security forces in May 2020, Riyaz Naikoo alias Zubair-Ul-Islam was one of the most wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and the government had announced a cash reward of Rs 12 lakh for any information leading to him.

Naikoo, also known as Bin Qasim, had emerged as the face of the Hizbul in the Valley for propagating radicalism through audio and video messages on social media — much like his predecessor Burhan Wani.

Naikoo was among four terrorists killed in Pulwama after security forces launched three separate, coordinated operations.

Naikoo was involved in the killings of civilians including truck drivers and policemen. Among Kashmir's new generation of terrorists, he effectively used social media for recruitment.

Naikoo was involved in the killing of a Sarpanch's father, Haji Ghulam Mohd Dar, in 2014, head constable Ashiq Hussain Mir, and migrant workers and truck drivers.

Earlier property seized for sheltering killers of DySP Aman Thakur

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir attached a residential house providing shelter and harbouring terrorists in South Kashmir Kulgam district.

According to reports residential house of Sanaullah Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir resident of Turigam was attached after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. In this house, hardcore terrorists were neutralized.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy. SP) Aman Kumar Thakur and one army man Soumveer attained lost their lives in the line of duty while fighting with terrorists at Turigam in Kulgam district.