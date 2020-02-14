It's Valentines' Day today and love is everywhere, it seems. Marking the day, the Delhi International Airport, too, took to the Twitter to express its affection for Indigo, Air India, Spice Jet and Vistara airlines, though, is a tad cheesy way! People on the microblogging site found their banters amusing as they played along in fun-filled messages.

Tweeting from its official handle, apparently, love-smitten Delhi Airport hilariously asked Indigo to never run away from its runaway.

Indio played along in the love game and replied, "Oh darling, your love brings me back on time, every time."

The besotted du0 continued their flirty messages and even talked about their future plans.

Tweet

They ended the messages with the declaration of their "plane crazy love" for each other.

However, Delhi airport's PDA wasn't just for Indigo. It tried courting Air India, SpiceJet and Vistara, too. The two airlines received lovey-dovey messages from the national aviation hub.

"You'll be always be my love at first flight," tweeted Delhi Airport to Air India. The airline responded by saying "it feels great to have a special place in your hub".

Coyly asking Vistara, Delhi Airport asked: " It's Valentine's Day, want to continue flying higher with us".

Vistara playfully acknowledge the flirtatious attempt by saying "cheesy but landed well, just like all our aircraft thanks to you."

SpiceJet, too, replied back to Delhi Airport.