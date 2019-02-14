What better way to gift your better half this Valentine's Day than with jewels to show to your love?

This new line of jewels is for the working woman with a modern edge. Going away from the traditional red and pink colours for Valentine's Day, reliance has focused on this line to be in rose gold with diamonds, which, of course, are forever.

The diamond pendants, rings and earing are available at every Reliance Jewels stores across the country.

"We are really excited and thrilled to launch our brand new Valentines Collection "Beeloved" which has been inspired from the physiognomies of Honey Bee and truly dedicated to today's women who have flawlessly been symbols of strength, dedication and energy. This could be an ideal and unconventional gift for your loved one," says Sunil Nayak, the CEO of Reliance Jewels.