Farmers across the Jammu region have been praying to the Almighty for rain and snowfall to save them from another disaster, as the prolonged drought has increased their miseries manifold.

Farmers are aware of the ever-increasing problems due to the prevailing dry conditions, and farmers are appealing to the people to pray for rain and snow.

Like other parts of the country, Jammu and Kashmir is also confronted with prolonged drought conditions. The first rainfall of the season in the second week of November brought smiles to the faces of farmers, but the smile could not last long as the downpour was not on expected lines.

"It rains just for two to three hours which could not fulfill our needs", Rajiv Singh a farmer of a Billawar of Kathua said while pointing towards draught-affected fields. "Now we have lost all hope as January month has almost completed and there is the remotest chance of getting crop this year", he aired in apprehension.

25000 hectares of land already damaged.

Reports said that out of a total of 71,000 hectares of agricultural land, about 25000 hectares have already been damaged due to a prolonged dry spell. The crops in the rain-fed areas have already been damaged, while a large chunk of land remained unsown due to drought.

For the second consecutive year, residents of this border belt have to lose their crops. Last year's crop in this belt was badly damaged due to "aphid disease," which had engulfed more than 25 villages.

"Last year it was disease and this time it is the dry spell which has damaged our crop", a farmer of border village Changia of Jammu district said.

"Crops in a large chunk of land have already been damaged due to prolonged dry spell. If there would be no rains in the coming week situation would further deteriorate", he pointed out and added that due to non availability of irrigation facilities, farmers largely depend on rains for their crops.

Facing hardship due to the prevailing dry spell, farmers in this belt have already raised the demand that the "Girdwari" of plains and Kandi areas should be done to assess the total loss. "The crops have already been damaged so there is a need to give compensation to the affected farmers", demanded a farmer. Like other parts of the country, farmers in J&K have been facing hardship due to the prevailing dry spell.

While inhabitants of hilly areas have been anxiously waiting for snow, farmers of plains are praying for rain to save their crops. In many places, locals have been arranging special prayers to please the "Rain God."

Water supply badly affected in Kashmir due to dry spell

Amidst a prolonged dry spell in Kashmir, approximately 20 percent of the valley's potable water supply is badly affected.

A Kashmir-based news agency, quoting Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti, Kashmir, Sanjeev Malhotra reported that the situation may deteriorate further if there is no immediate wet spell.

He said the impact of the dry spell is more in plain areas, which are witnessing a decline in water supply. "Isolated springs across the valley have also dried up, which has exacerbated the water scarcity issue," Malhotra said, adding that there is no such problem in higher reaches.

The Chief Engineer said an emergency water supply plan has been initiated for areas with water scarcity. But this is not a permanent solution, he clarified. "For water supply, there is no contingency plan, as water production depends on the availability of water in bodies like rivers and springs," he explained.