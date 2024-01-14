Jammu continued to shiver under intense cold conditions with the day's maximum temperature hovering below 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Drass country's second coldest place in the Kargil district of Ladakh region also recorded a day's maximum temperature of 9.5 Degrees Celsius which was almost equal to the maximum temperature of Jammu.

According to the IMD officials, Jammu's day temperature was 8.3 degrees Celsius below normal while Srinagar's day temperature was relatively high and it stood at 14.6 degree Celsius which was 8.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

Amid extreme cold, the plains of Jammu province are confronted with foggy weather conditions as fog engulfed most parts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts.

Minimum and maximum temperatures increased by 0.4 to 0.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday compared to the previous day due to overcast conditions.

Srinagar records the warmest day in 14 years during "Chillai-Kalan"

Srinagar- the summer capital of the Union Territory of J&K, recorded the warmest day in 14 years during "Chillai-Kalan," the harshest winter period, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 15.0 degrees Celsius.

A meteorological department official said that the weather is expected to remain largely dry with dense fog for the next three days, followed by isolated rain in both Jammu and Kashmir regions.

Dry weather is likely to continue till 24th Jan with feeble western disturbances approaching on the 16th and 20th evening.

Under the influence of these western disturbances, generally, cloudy weather with light Rain/Snow over isolated middle and higher reaches is expected during the 16th and 20th night.

Overall, no significant weather activity till 24th January.

Possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places during the 25th to 27th of January as per indications of different models.

Dense fog with cold day conditions is likely to continue till 16th January over the plains of Jammu division.

The official reported that Jammu City recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celisisu three degrees notches below the normal (7.2°C), and a maximum temperature of 9.5°C, which is equal to Drass.

Reports said that the highest temperature of 20.9°C was recorded over the Katra station in the Jammu region, followed by 20.8°C in Banihal, 19.4°C in Batote, and 18.4°C in Bhaderwah.

With Jammu being the second coldest city in the region due to the prevailing foggy weather conditions, Many flights and trains reaching or departing the region got delayed from their routine time.

On Saturday, the feeble western disturbance over Kashmir led to light snowfall in Gurez in Bandipora district. Several parts of the Valley saw a rise in minimum temperatures due to cloudy skies. Night temperatures settled several degrees above normal for this time of the season.