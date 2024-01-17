Amid repeated breaches of security in the highly sensitive and fortified jails in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration on Wednesday ordered the constitution of a committee to enquire into the irregularities committed during the execution of the project "Supply and Installation of Power Fencing System" across 10 jails.

The inquiry panel has been constituted as a power fencing system in different jails has become defunct due to irregularities in the sanctioning and execution of the much-publicised project.

According to an order issued by Sanjeev Verma Commissioner Secretary to the Government of J&K, General Administration Department sanction is accorded to the constitution of a "Fact Finding Committee" to enquire into the irregularities committed during the execution of the project "Supply and Installation of Power Fencing System across 10 Jails of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir"

Director General, Prisons, J&K is Convenor while Commissioner Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department and FA/CAO, Home Department are members of the fact-finding panel

The committee shall examine all aspects of the case, including actions taken by the officers/officials of the Prisons Department at the time of issuing the supply Order, and the process followed while allotting the CMC/AMC Contract, without adhering to the terms and conditions of tender for the project.

The committee shall fix the responsibility for acts of omission and commission on the part of the officers/officials of the prison organization.

The committee shall furnish its report to the Government along with recommendations, within 30 days.

Jammers are yet to be installed in 14 jails across J&K

Although the authorities have announced installation of jammers in 14 jails across the Union Territory, the proposal in this regard has yet to see the light.

Amid reports that arrested terrorists and gangsters are using cell phones from highly fortified jails with the connivance of some staff members, Jammu and Kashmir announced the installation of towers of harmonious call-blocking systems in all 14 jails across the Union Territory.

Sources said that despite repeated efforts by the authorities, some hardcore terrorists and gangsters lodged in different jails usually managed to get cell phones so higher-ups have decided to install jammers to block incoming and outgoing calls.

As per the proposal of the Home Department, this harmonious call-blocking system will be installed in all 14 jails of J&K for blocking 2G, 3G, and 4G signals that could later also be suitable for 5G.

The installation of towers of a harmonious call-blocking system would block incoming/outgoing calls, SMS, and data services in the prison premises.

Although call-blocking systems would be installed in all 14 jails across the Union Territory, this step has been taken to check the activities of terrorists lodged in Jammu's Kot-Bhalwal central jail.

This highly sensitive and fortified jail is infamous for UN-designated terrorist and founder of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Masood Azhar, who was once detained here. During the Khandhar Hijacking episode, Masood Azhar was released from this jail.

The high-security prison, has over 800 prisoners, including Pakistani and local terrorists. Apart from terrorists, some dreaded gangsters and notorious criminals are also lodged in this jail.

Jailed terrorists using mobile phones

On January 11 a smartphone was recovered from the possession of the dreaded Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist who was lodged in the highly fortified Kot Bhawal jail of Jammu.

This highly fortified jail of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is infamous for repeated security breaches.

This smartphone is manufactured by the Chinese company POCO. Jammu and Kashmir Police have confiscated the mobile phone. The police investigation is ongoing in this regard.

On January 12 authorities recovered three mobile phones from the Kot Bhalwal jail. Earlier, a mobile phone without a SIM, an earphone, and an adopter were seized from the high-security Central Jail on January 1, 2024. The seizure was made from a polythene bag found lying in an open area inside the prison complex that was spotted by a CISF jawan posted inside the prison.

In July 2021, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, and other electronic gadgets from the possession of some inmates of the Kot-Bhawal jail. 12 mobiles, SIM cards, pen drives, headphones, chargers, and other electronic equipment were recovered from different barracks.

In April 2020, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered some mobile phones and SIM cards from three terrorists, including top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Abdul Rehman Mughal of Pakistan. These terrorists were using mobile inside the Kot-Bhalwal jail.

In January 2019, in a raid, police recovered many mobile phones and SIM cards.

In 1999, nearly a dozen Pakistani terrorists had dug a 100 ft underground tunnel from their barrack to make good their escape, but they were caught by jail officials when they were hardly four or five feet away from freedom.