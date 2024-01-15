To check the misuse of funds during the last quarter of the current financial year, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday announced some austerity measures.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department sanction accorded to the rationalization of expenditure for fiscal prudence and economy during the current financial year with immediate effect.

As per the guidelines during the last quarter of the current financial year, the revenue expenditure should be limited to 30 percent of the revised budget allocation, and in March, the expenditure should be limited to 15% of such allocation.

In the last month of the current financial year, payments will be made only for the works duly executed, and the goods and services already procured.

Hence, no amount should be released in advance in the last month with the exception of loans or advances to government servants as per service conditions or on compassionate grounds or to disaster victims as a measure of relief and rehabilitation.

"Rush of expenditure on the procurement of goods and services should be avoided during the last month of the current financial year to ensure that codal procedures are complied with and there is no infructuous expenditure", the order reads

Furthermore, the Director Finance and Financial Advisor are advised to specially monitor this aspect in their respective departments.

"Ten percent of economy cut is imposed on the budget allocation for OE, LTC, telephone, POL, travel, advertisements, publicity, hospitality and sumptuary activities.

Utmost economy be observed in organizing seminars and workshops

The government further directed that utmost economy shall be observed in organizing conferences seminars and workshops. "Holding of exhibitions, fairs, seminars and conferences outside J&K is strongly discouraged," the order states.

The government also imposed a complete ban on the holding of meetings and conferences at private hotels. "Government buildings/halls should be utilized for holding of meetings and conferences instead," the order states.

The government also imposed a 10% economic cut on the budget allocation for the conduct of camps, conferences, and seminars.

"Purchase of new vehicles is strictly discouraged. Exceptional cases for meeting critical operational requirements shall be permitted with a 20% reduction against condemnation as a replacement measure and with the concurrence of the Finance Department. The already condemned vehicles must be auctioned and auction proceeds deposited as miscellaneous revenue before submitting such a proposal," the government said.