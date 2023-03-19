Programme for youth to aspire for meaningful change begins in J&K's Pulwama

In a first of its kind engagement, an initiative for youth was hosted on Sunday by an NGO in J&K's Pulwama district.

The NGO named 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' has started a series of meaningful engagement programmes among youth to discuss their problems in a healthy and peaceful environment.

The NGO's programme 'Youth Caravan' started in Pulwama town on Sunday.

"The event is aimed at promoting non-violence and empowering the youth in this region," the organisers said.

During the event, prominent social activist, Shah Fahad emphasised the futility of violence and the need for peace to bring about the lasting change in the region.

He said: "We have lost many generations to conflict without any suitable outcome."

He also stressed on the need to ensure that young people in Jammu and Kashmir have the same opportunities as their peers have in other parts of the country.

"Our youth has immense talent and capabilities, but they lack proper avenues and it is our collective responsibility to explore proper platforms for them," he said.

The event was attended by a large gathering of youngsters from the region, who participated in various cultural activities and engaged in meaningful discussions on social issues.

The event provided a platform for young people to voice their concerns and ideas for a better future.

Noted artists Shafi Sopori, Noor Mohammad and Abid Ali gave enthralling performance before the audience.

Local artists also presented Kashmiri chorus called 'Rouf', Punjabi 'bhangra' and Gujjar community's 'Gatka' in addition to historic street theatre of Kashmir called the 'Bhandari Pathar'.

"We are thrilled to have hosted such a successful event in Pulwama," said the spokesperson of the event.

"Our aim is to inspire young people to become agents of change in their communities, and this event provided a great platform for them to come together and discuss important issues," the spokesman said.

Other eminent speakers who attended the event include Arshad Bhat, founder 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' and Zahid Parwaaz Chowdhary, President J&K Gujjar Bakarwal Youth Welfare Conference.

This event is part of Youth Caravan's series of events in its efforts to inspire young people to become active members of their communities and promote positive change.

(With inputs from IANS)