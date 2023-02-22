External Affairs Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are taking benefit of the ongoing development and progress in the Union Territory.

Inaugurating the first International Education Fair of J&K in New Delhi, Dr. S. Jaishankar said three years ago, the process of change started in J&K which was intended to ensure the development and progress of the residents of the UT.

"The full benefits of the development and progress that the rest of India had seen for many many years are also now completely available to the people, especially to the youth of J&K", he said.

"In that sense, people of J&K being in the national mainstream was extremely important. It was also by doing so, they would connect up with the rest of India and the international mainstream", he observed.

"For me it is not just an education event, it is a very integral part of ensuring that a very important region of India is connected to what is happening in the world," Dr. Jaishankar said.

He also observed that Indian universities should focus on inviting more foreign students to their campuses.

"Today, India has projects are done or under-delivery in 78 countries of the world. So, if our relationships are so extensive, investments are so deep and networking is so good, we need to see that translated into a greater flow of international students to India," he said.

"In a globalized world, it's absolutely essential that young people of India are fully aware of what's happening in the world and there is no better way to do that than having international students among you," Dr. Jaishankar added.

Pradhan congratulates J&K Govt for showcasing strength

Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the Government of J&K for showcasing the strength and vibrancy of India's higher education landscape as well as the knowledge legacy of Jammu and Kashmir.

"J&K is witnessing a new dawn of development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister. With the implementation of the National Education Policy, we are internationalizing our education sector. The Education Ministry will support, encourage and facilitate the globalization of SKUAST-Kashmir," Pradhan said.

Union MoS, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the National Education Policy brought by Hon'ble Prime Minister holds the promise to open career and Start-up opportunities driven by aptitude, skill, and Flexi options at capacity building.

J&K emerged as a favourite destination for students, travallers, and entrepreneurs: Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accelerating the development of J&K and transforming it into a favourite destination for students, travellers, and entrepreneurs.

He said with this initiative J&K has launched a dedicated programme for foreign students.

"Our aim is to invite international students to J&K for short-term and long-term courses in various disciplines and strengthen the international connect. Over the past three years, we have focused on strengthening the education sector, and developing knowledge workers for sectors like industries, agriculture & health care. Sincere efforts have been made to convert the knowledge dividends into wealth for the process of innovation and growth," he said.

The Lt Governor also observed that the initiative of SKUAST-Kashmir will set an example for other universities in the country as well.

"Apart from campuses nestled in nature's paradise, professional faculties, high standard of living, J&K is also offering a variety of courses starting from Artificial Intelligence, Robotics to Agri science, Yoga, Sanskrit & interface with the industries for research & innovation," the Lt Governor further said.

Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) assured the cooperation and support of ICCR to J&K in organizing the exchange programs of artisans and fairs whereby the message of changing new aspirational J&K goes loud and clear to other countries.