Producer Suresh Babu has reportedly been served a notice to appear before the police after his car rammed into a Honda Activa on Sunday night, injuring three people at Karkhana.

It is reported that Suresh Babu was driving a car with the number TS 09 EX 2668 on Sunday night when his the four-wheeler rammed into a Honda Activa. A person named Satish Chandra (35), his wife Durga Devi (30) and his 3-year-old son Siddesh, who were on the Activa, reportedly fell on the road and sustained injuries. They were immediately rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Satish Chandra is said to be a resident of KPHB Colony and along with his family, he was going to meet his relatives in Lallaguda, when the accident happened. Suresh Babu was said to be is in the driver's seat and driving the car on the wrong route. After his car rammed into the Honda Activa, the producer reportedly did not stop and help them go to the hospital.

The police have registered a case against Suresh Babu under Section 337 of Indian Penal Code and issued a notice under Section 41 of CrPC, asking him to appear before them. However, sources close to the producer claim that he was not driving the car when the accident took place, But the police registered complaint against him as the vehicle is in his name.