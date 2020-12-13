Taking advantage of the protests by farmers in Delhi, the Khalistani elements in the United States have desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington, DC on Saturday.

The protest rally was taken out by Sikh-American youths in support of farmers who are protesting against the recently enacted agriculture laws in India, and similar rallies were also held in other states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina.

Though the protest in Washington was peaceful initially, it was soon joined by the separatist Sikhs who were carrying Khalistani flags with anti-India posters and banners with placards showing "The Republic of Khalistan".

The protest also marked many pro-Khalistan Sikh youths flashing Kirpans and jumping on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The hooligans pasted a poster over the statue and raised anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans.

Later, another group joined them and hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. amid the high drama, they were reminded by a secret service agent that they were violating the law by indulging in vandalism.

Embassy condemns act

The Indian Embassy condemned the mischievous act by protesters and sought an early probe into the incident. In a statement, the Embassy stated: "The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements on 12 December 2020. The Embassy strongly condemns this mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice."

The Embassy has also lodged a strong protest with the Department of State for a probe and action against the culprits under the applicable law. The Washington DC Police and Secret Services personnel were present when the incident took place. In June too, the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington was vandalized amid George Floyd protests and riots.

As per the existing executive order issued by President Donald Trump in June this year, an individual destroying, damaging, vandalising, or desecrating a monument, memorial or statue can be imprisoned for up to 10 years.