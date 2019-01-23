Congress President Rahul Gandhi dropped a bombshell by introducing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. This move is being seen as a trump card to dethrone Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh and has created quite a stir in the social media.

Priyanka, who has been made the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary of East UP, will take charge from the first week of February. This political plunge might be a hard task for her as she will have to face the BJP garrison and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state.

While Congress has applauded Rahul Gandhi over his new political stunt, the BJP, on the other hand, has criticised the decision by calling it dynasty politics.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that "This is the difference between BJP and Congress, in Congress family is the party, while in BJP party is family."

BJP's in charge in UP, JP Nadda said that "Priyanka Gandhi officially becomes General Secretary of Congress, but everyone knows how this household company works. It is also a first official declaration from Congress that Rahul ji has failed, he should tell what is his view of Parivarwadi soch?"

Union minister Smriti Irani also attacked Rahul Gandhi by saying that even the Congress is doubtful over Rahul's capability as a leader, which is why he needed the support of his sister.

She also said that "Congress today made an official announcement about Rahul Gandhi's failure."

