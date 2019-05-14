Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "cloud-radar" theory on Balakot airstrikes where he suggested that during the operation clouds could prevent Pakistani radar from detecting Indian fighter planes.

Addressing a rally in Indore's Rajwada Chowk in Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said that PM Modi is such a "defence expert that he thought, the weather is cloudy and the planes won't come on radars".

#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress in Indore, Madhya Pradesh: He is such a defence expert that he himself decided who will manufacture planes, he decided those who have never made a plane in their lives will make it.....He thought, weather is cloudy, it won't come on radar. pic.twitter.com/ZnnoZd5xM8 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

Amid cheers from the crowd, the Congress leader stepped up her attack on PM Modi. Priyanka Gandhi said that Modi promised a corruption-free government but went ahead and perpetrated a "Rs 30,000 crore Rafale scam". "He is such a defence expert that he himself decided who will manufacture planes, he decided those who have never made a plane in their lives will make it," she said.

In an interview aired on May 11, PM Modi had said, "The weather suddenly turned bad, there were clouds... heavy rain. There was a doubt about whether we can go in the clouds. During a review (of the Balakot plan), by and large, the opinion of experts was - what if we change the date. I had two issues in mind. One was secrecy... second, I said I am not someone who knows the science. I said there is so much cloud and rain. There is a benefit. I have raw wisdom, the clouds can benefit us too. We can escape the radar. Everyone was confused. Ultimately I said there are clouds... let's proceed."

The comments that were made by PM Modi in the interview was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and BJP Gujarat pages. Later, the tweets were deleted. But, the video of PM Modi's interview went viral on social media with jokes and memes on his cloud theory.

Taking on PM Modi for berating the achievements of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, she said Modi was like a school student, who knowing that he would lose the race, deliberately falls and starts blaming others for it.

She further alleged that the Prime Minister had no time for the poor and the one time she saw a photograph of him holding a child in his arms, it turned out to be that of BJP chief Amit Shah's grandchild and not of some ordinary citizen.

Modi is a "cowardly" politician as he does not have the courage to listen to the voice of the public, she told the gathering. Eight parliamentary seats of Madhya Pradesh will vote for the last phase of polling on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23; results will be declared on the same date.