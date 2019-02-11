Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi made her Twitter debut late on Sunday. It came hours before Congress' Uttar Pradesh campaign rally.

Her official Twitter handle @priyankagandhi gained thousands of followers within hours. At 12 pm on Monday, she had around 10,000 followers which jumped to 36,000 followers by 1 pm.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is yet to make any tweet, but her fan following has been increasing since she joined the platform. Twitter has also verified the account.

She is only following seven people on Twitter, including her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Randeep Singh Surjewala and the official Congress account.

Congress has also tweeted about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining Twitter. In a tweet from their official handle, they have asked supporters to follow her on Twitter with the link to her account.

Priyanka Gandhi was recently appointed as the Congress general secretary in-charge of east UP after years of speculations on her formal entry into politics. Congress has visioned her as their trump card in the state and has high hopes on her.