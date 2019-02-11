Live

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, on Monday to start her political career with a campaign rally accompanied by her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and other Congress leaders of the state.

This will be her first political event after she was appointed as the Congress general secretary in-charge of east UP. Priyanka is seen as the trump card for Congress as the party has high hopes for her for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A 30-kilometre-long campaign rally has been planned in Lucknow, which will be the party's first show of strength and unity in the state. This mega rally in the capital holds significance as the state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha and this can be Gandhi's chance to make her ground.

Priyanka Gandhi will conduct daily meetings for the next three days over specific constituencies of the 40-odd Lok Sabha seats which will be her main concern. Currently eastern UP is the stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

