After a long wait, Priyanka Chopra is back to Bollywood and how! Her latest film – The Sky is Pink – with Farhan Akhtar has not only won over the audience but has also bowled over the critics. Priyanka, who plays a mother to Zaira Wasim in the film, has called it her most emotional film till date.

Bollywood celebs who went to watch the premiere not only left teary-eyed but also heaped praises on the film and the performance of the stars. Let's take a look at who said what.

After Priyanka Chopra had chosen The Sky is Pink over Bharat, a miffed Salman Khan had taken several jibes at her in various press conferences and interviews. At the wrap-up party of The Sky is Pink, Priyanka had indirectly revealed why she chose this film and not the others.

In a video that had gone viral, Priyanka had said, "Everyone questions my judgment – why not this tent-pole, potboiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother." When the people present at the party asked what those 'potboilers' are, she chose to just laugh it off. However, the actress recently told Mid-Day, "The only thing I'd say is that if there was a reaction required you'd have had it by now. Salman is amazing. I've always admired him. He came for Nick (Jonas) and my reception, we went to his house, I'm really close to his sister (Arpita Khan). So, there's never an issue with him."

